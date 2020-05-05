Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 9,581 Shares of Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its position in Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,581 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Phibro Animal Health were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PAHC. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 466.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 948,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,562,000 after purchasing an additional 781,336 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 468,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,645,000 after purchasing an additional 191,170 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the first quarter worth approximately $4,420,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 82.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 337,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,143,000 after purchasing an additional 152,853 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,318,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Phibro Animal Health alerts:

PAHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Gabelli downgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised shares of Phibro Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, G.Research raised shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.20.

Phibro Animal Health stock opened at $24.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $993.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.71 and its 200 day moving average is $24.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Phibro Animal Health Corp has a 52-week low of $16.87 and a 52-week high of $36.98.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $214.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.87 million. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 23.94%. Phibro Animal Health’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Phibro Animal Health Corp will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phibro Animal Health Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as a diversified animal health and mineral nutrition company primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

Read More: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Phibro Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phibro Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.