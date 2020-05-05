Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 8,658 Shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,658 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Southern by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 16,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Southern by 4.5% in the first quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Southern by 12.8% in the first quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,026 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its position in Southern by 2.9% in the first quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 24,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its position in Southern by 34.5% in the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 10,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total transaction of $103,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,353,989.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 9,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total value of $669,225.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,233,746.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SO shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Southern from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research raised Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine cut Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Argus raised Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.25.

NYSE SO opened at $54.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.71 and its 200 day moving average is $61.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Southern Co has a 12 month low of $41.96 and a 12 month high of $71.10. The stock has a market cap of $57.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.44.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Southern had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Southern Co will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 79.74%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

