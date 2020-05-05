Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 59 Shares of Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Cable One were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Cable One by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cable One during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Cable One by 263.6% during the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 40 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Cable One by 2,250.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 47 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cable One during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Cable One alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CABO shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Cable One in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $1,600.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Cable One from $1,900.00 to $1,968.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Cable One from $1,350.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $1,490.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Cable One has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,570.00.

Cable One stock opened at $1,873.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,608.25 and a 200-day moving average of $1,563.18. Cable One Inc has a one year low of $1,031.39 and a one year high of $1,970.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.91 and a beta of 0.48.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $9.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.67 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $318.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.25 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 15.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cable One Inc will post 40.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Steven Scott Cochran purchased 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,241.96 per share, with a total value of $186,294.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,251 shares in the company, valued at $2,795,651.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,703.70, for a total transaction of $1,277,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,158 shares in the company, valued at $5,380,284.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,328 shares of company stock worth $10,150,322. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CABO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.