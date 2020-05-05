Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 18,069 Shares of Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 24.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,069 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Aaron’s worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Aaron’s by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 569,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,965,000 after acquiring an additional 111,809 shares in the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Aaron’s by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 4,166 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Aaron’s by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 11,183 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Aaron’s by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Aaron’s by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 30,566 shares in the last quarter. 97.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aaron's alerts:

Shares of Aaron’s stock opened at $30.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Aaron’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $78.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 73.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.55.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 0.80%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Aaron’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aaron’s, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.11%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Aaron’s from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet lowered Aaron’s from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine lowered Aaron’s from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Aaron’s from $88.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Aaron’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.80.

About Aaron’s

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.