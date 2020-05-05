Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 12,079 Shares of CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 35.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,079 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the first quarter valued at $25,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the first quarter valued at $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on CONE shares. BidaskClub upgraded CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on CyrusOne from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on CyrusOne from $52.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.18.

NASDAQ:CONE opened at $70.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -235.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.43. CyrusOne Inc has a twelve month low of $43.72 and a twelve month high of $79.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.82). The company had revenue of $245.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.49 million. CyrusOne had a positive return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 3.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CyrusOne Inc will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is presently 55.10%.

In related news, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,836,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Jackson sold 12,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $818,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,591,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,598 shares of company stock worth $1,423,370 over the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CyrusOne Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

Featured Story: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE).

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.