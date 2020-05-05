Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 11,263 Shares of First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its position in First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 23.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,263 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in First American Financial by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 169,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,907,000 after buying an additional 72,655 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in First American Financial by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 5,051 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in First American Financial by 281.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 652,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,072,000 after purchasing an additional 481,818 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in First American Financial by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in First American Financial by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

FAF has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens downgraded shares of First American Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of First American Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First American Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.63.

First American Financial stock opened at $45.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.04. First American Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $29.36 and a 1-year high of $66.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.84.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that First American Financial Corp will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

