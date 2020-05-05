Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 10,618 Shares of Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,618 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MTX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Minerals Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,366,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,497,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,049,000 after purchasing an additional 163,247 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,486,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,641,000 after purchasing an additional 154,045 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 437,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,240,000 after purchasing an additional 126,445 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,374,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,229,000 after purchasing an additional 120,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MTX. TheStreet lowered shares of Minerals Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. CL King upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Minerals Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

Shares of NYSE:MTX opened at $42.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.40. Minerals Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.28 and a fifty-two week high of $61.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.78.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.18. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $417.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Minerals Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Minerals Technologies Inc will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas T. Dietrich bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.41 per share, for a total transaction of $51,615.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,386 shares in the company, valued at $2,834,902.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Specialty Minerals segment produces and sells precipitated calcium carbonate and quicklime; and provides natural mineral products comprising limestone and talc.

