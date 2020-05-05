Dupont Capital Management Corp Reduces Stake in Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) by 24.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,963 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Essent Group by 134.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Essent Group in the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Essent Group by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Essent Group by 108.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Essent Group in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert Glanville bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.50 per share, with a total value of $46,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 35,173 shares in the company, valued at $1,635,544.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ESNT opened at $26.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.92. Essent Group Ltd has a 12-month low of $17.52 and a 12-month high of $55.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.42.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. Essent Group had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 64.05%. The firm had revenue of $228.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Essent Group’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Essent Group Ltd will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ESNT. MKM Partners raised Essent Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Essent Group from $62.00 to $36.00 and set an “above average” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Essent Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine lowered Essent Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Essent Group from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

