Dupont Capital Management Corp Reduces Position in Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH) by 31.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 52,790 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $183,000. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $187,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AHH opened at $8.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $528.77 million, a PE ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.73. Armada Hoffler Properties Inc has a 1 year low of $7.52 and a 1 year high of $19.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.91. The company has a current ratio of 18.35, a quick ratio of 14.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $42.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.87 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Armada Hoffler Properties Inc will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Louis S. Haddad purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.91 per share, for a total transaction of $139,100.00. Also, CEO Louis S. Haddad purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.96 per share, with a total value of $224,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 358,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,210,197.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $571,250 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AHH. ValuEngine cut shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson cut shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.25.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

