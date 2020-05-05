Dupont Capital Management Corp Raises Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 26.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,345 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 204 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 799 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 2,621 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,375.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group cut their price target on Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,505.23.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,322.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $905.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,194.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,320.16. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $1,530.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

