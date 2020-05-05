Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases Shares of 47,381 Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 47,381 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned 0.13% of Heartland Financial USA as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HTLF. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in Heartland Financial USA by 1,707.8% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,097 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. 56.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HTLF opened at $32.84 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.28. Heartland Financial USA Inc has a 12 month low of $25.26 and a 12 month high of $51.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.26.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $138.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.52 million. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 21.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Heartland Financial USA Inc will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is 19.32%.

HTLF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Heartland Financial USA from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

In other Heartland Financial USA news, Chairman Lynn B. Fuller purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.10 per share, for a total transaction of $35,100.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 4,927 shares in the company, valued at $172,937.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and other time deposits.

