Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases 1,277 Shares of Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,960 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in Dorman Products by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,930 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Dorman Products by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,263 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dorman Products by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,161 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Dorman Products by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,995 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in Dorman Products by 7.7% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 4,834 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

DORM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CL King upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Dorman Products from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Dorman Products from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:DORM opened at $60.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.72. Dorman Products Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.49 and a 52 week high of $89.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.39 and its 200-day moving average is $69.26.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $257.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.09 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 10.66%. Dorman Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dorman Products Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

