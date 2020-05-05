Dupont Capital Management Corp Invests $1.38 Million in Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH)

Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 95,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SWCH. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Switch by 488.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 95,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 79,332 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Switch by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 739,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,547,000 after acquiring an additional 127,180 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Switch in the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Switch during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Switch during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $694,000. Institutional investors own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Switch stock opened at $17.33 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 216.65 and a beta of 0.63. Switch Inc has a 1-year low of $10.19 and a 1-year high of $19.00.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $120.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.40 million. Switch had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Switch Inc will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SWCH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Switch from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Switch from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Switch in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Switch from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Switch from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Switch presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.29.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 30,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $418,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,250,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,087,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rob Roy sold 94,009 shares of Switch stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total value of $1,333,987.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 824,242 shares in the company, valued at $11,695,993.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 465,576 shares of company stock worth $6,512,430 in the last three months. Company insiders own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the Internet.

