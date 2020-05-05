Dupont Capital Management Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 43.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,674,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $707,794,000 after acquiring an additional 96,133 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,336,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $643,894,000 after acquiring an additional 381,681 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,227,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $622,962,000 after acquiring an additional 22,775 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 43.5% during the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,105,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $483,894,000 after acquiring an additional 941,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,305,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $444,857,000 after purchasing an additional 173,938 shares in the last quarter. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 162,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total value of $33,592,536.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 750,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,851,469.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.53, for a total value of $1,011,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,274,077.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 267,279 shares of company stock worth $54,677,940 over the last 90 days. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ECL stock opened at $191.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.60 and a 52-week high of $211.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $168.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.57. The company has a market capitalization of $54.75 billion, a PE ratio of 36.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.30%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ECL. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Ecolab from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Boenning Scattergood lowered Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Argus reduced their price objective on Ecolab from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.15.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

