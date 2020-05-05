Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $1.44 Million Stock Position in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its holdings in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,128 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TMUS. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile Us during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile Us during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile Us in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 198.9% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 538 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile Us in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 33.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TMUS. ValuEngine raised shares of T-Mobile Us from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Nomura Securities increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile Us from $96.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile Us from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of T-Mobile Us from $107.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile Us from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.63.

Shares of TMUS opened at $88.96 on Tuesday. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 12 month low of $63.50 and a 12 month high of $101.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.85 and its 200-day moving average is $82.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The company had revenue of $11.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile Us Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

