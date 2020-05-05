Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $1.36 Million Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its position in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,345 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,621 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Sarl acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 67.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday. Tudor Pickering lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.60.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel acquired 4,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.65 per share, with a total value of $240,379.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

LYB stock opened at $54.35 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.03 and its 200-day moving average is $77.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.53. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a twelve month low of $33.71 and a twelve month high of $98.91.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 36.10% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

