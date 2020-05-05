Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $1.21 Million Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 79.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 34,632 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 31.8% during the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 4.2% during the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 218,076 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,854,000 after buying an additional 8,771 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 12.2% during the first quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 1,842 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 42.6% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 375 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewFocus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 51.0% during the first quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 15,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after buying an additional 5,392 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GD shares. Citigroup raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Argus raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.33.

Shares of GD opened at $124.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.62. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $100.55 and a 12 month high of $193.76.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 4th that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

