Dupont Capital Management Corp Grows Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 84.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,499 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,727,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,327,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,558 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,445,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $716,569,000 after acquiring an additional 232,813 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,748,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $529,047,000 after acquiring an additional 134,915 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $506,457,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,429,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $382,050,000 after acquiring an additional 101,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PSX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upgraded Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Cowen dropped their price target on Phillips 66 from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Cfra decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $110.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.93.

In other news, Director John E. Lowe acquired 1,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.93 per share, with a total value of $74,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

PSX opened at $73.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.59. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $40.04 and a 12 month high of $119.92.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.04 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 0.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.