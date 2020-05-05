Dupont Capital Management Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 31.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 33,097 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Store Capital were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Store Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,489,000. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its holdings in shares of Store Capital by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 25,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Store Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Pensionfund Sabic lifted its holdings in shares of Store Capital by 40.0% in the first quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 42,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Store Capital by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,787,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,563,000 after purchasing an additional 76,250 shares in the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STOR stock opened at $18.27 on Tuesday. Store Capital Corp has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $40.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.96.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.22). Store Capital had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 42.81%. The company had revenue of $173.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.70 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Store Capital Corp will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Store Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.35%.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Donovan bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.35 per share, for a total transaction of $100,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 68,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,294,279.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Catherine F. Long bought 3,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.20 per share, with a total value of $87,822.00. Insiders have purchased 18,485 shares of company stock valued at $565,972 in the last ninety days. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STOR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Store Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Store Capital from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Store Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Store Capital from $39.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Store Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Store Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.25.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

