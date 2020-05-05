Dupont Capital Management Corp Decreases Holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,651 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Host Hotels and Resorts by 317.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Host Hotels and Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Host Hotels and Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in Host Hotels and Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 99.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HST opened at $11.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 6.22 and a quick ratio of 6.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.43. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a 1-year low of $7.86 and a 1-year high of $19.91.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Host Hotels and Resorts had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Host Hotels and Resorts’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Host Hotels and Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 44.94%.

HST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Host Hotels and Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Host Hotels and Resorts from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Host Hotels and Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Host Hotels and Resorts from $18.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Host Hotels and Resorts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

