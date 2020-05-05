Dupont Capital Management Corp Buys Shares of 8,691 IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,558,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Truewealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 37.6% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IAC stock opened at $223.85 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $189.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.68. The stock has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.14. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a one year low of $124.60 and a one year high of $278.85.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 9.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IAC. TheStreet downgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $308.00 to $282.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $310.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.00.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

