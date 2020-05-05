Dupont Capital Management Corp Buys 24,771 Shares of Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) by 51.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,885 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,771 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Federated Investors worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Federated Investors by 302.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 801 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Federated Investors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federated Investors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Federated Investors by 286.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,749 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Federated Investors by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Federated Investors news, CFO Thomas R. Donahue sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total transaction of $1,119,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 670,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,003,122.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FII opened at $21.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Federated Investors Inc has a one year low of $25.68 and a one year high of $36.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.53.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Federated Investors in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Federated Investors Company Profile

Federated Investors, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

