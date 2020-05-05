Dupont Capital Management Corp Buys 1,621 Shares of Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,438 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned about 0.12% of Masonite International worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Masonite International during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of Masonite International by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Masonite International during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Masonite International during the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its position in shares of Masonite International by 149.3% during the 1st quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DOOR shares. Nomura Securities boosted their price objective on Masonite International from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Masonite International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Masonite International from $100.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird cut Masonite International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Masonite International from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.20.

DOOR stock opened at $58.65 on Tuesday. Masonite International Corp has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $89.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.32 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.03 and its 200-day moving average is $66.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.16. Masonite International had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $531.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Masonite International Corp will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

