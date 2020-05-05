Dupont Capital Management Corp Boosts Holdings in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,670 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHW. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 4,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 6,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SCHW shares. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $54.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.38.

In other news, Director Stephen T. Mclin sold 5,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total transaction of $253,663.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,075.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $405,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 37,575 shares of company stock valued at $1,470,253 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

SCHW opened at $35.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.55. Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $51.65.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.30% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

