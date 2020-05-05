Dupont Capital Management Corp Acquires 9,675 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 77.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,675 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TTEK. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 37,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tetra Tech by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 50,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,310,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TTEK shares. BidaskClub upgraded Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Boenning Scattergood downgraded Tetra Tech from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Tetra Tech from $92.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Sidoti cut their target price on Tetra Tech from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tetra Tech has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.00.

In other news, Director Hugh M. Grant sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,071,445. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Richard A. Lemmon sold 3,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $383,616.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 99,551 shares of company stock valued at $9,357,115 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTEK opened at $70.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.61. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.61 and a 1 year high of $99.34.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $584.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Tetra Tech’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is presently 18.93%.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Read More: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK).

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.