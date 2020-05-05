Dupont Capital Management Corp Acquires 38,744 Shares of AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 691.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,346 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 38,744 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned about 0.11% of AtriCure worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,215 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 770.7% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,311 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,701 shares during the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ATRC opened at $41.03 on Tuesday. AtriCure Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.57 and a 52-week high of $44.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -34.19 and a beta of 0.78.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical device company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $53.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.13 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 19.19% and a negative net margin of 19.98%. AtriCure’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AtriCure Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark A. Collar sold 4,000 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total value of $144,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 73,106 shares in the company, valued at $2,636,933.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 25,000 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $1,075,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,014,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,794,530 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on ATRC shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of AtriCure from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of AtriCure in a report on Sunday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of AtriCure in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of AtriCure from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.78.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

