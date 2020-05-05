Dupont Capital Management Corp Acquires 16,219 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 239.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,219 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Ball were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Ball in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,849,811,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ball by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,560,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,060,153,000 after acquiring an additional 294,229 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ball by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 10,463,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $676,687,000 after acquiring an additional 524,374 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ball by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,158,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $332,954,000 after acquiring an additional 107,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Ball in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,949,000. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ball alerts:

In other Ball news, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 16,491 shares of Ball stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $1,268,652.63. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 502,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,654,786.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BLL opened at $66.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.49. Ball Co. has a 12 month low of $51.26 and a 12 month high of $82.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. Ball had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Ball from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Ball from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Ball from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ball in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.22.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.