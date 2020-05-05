Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) Shares Bought by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DRE. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Duke Realty by 1.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 167,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Duke Realty by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,458,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $864,830,000 after acquiring an additional 457,554 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Duke Realty during the third quarter worth $320,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 0.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 408,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,866,000 after buying an additional 3,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 329,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,410,000 after buying an additional 67,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRE opened at $32.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Duke Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $25.19 and a 12-month high of $38.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.66.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). Duke Realty had a net margin of 43.19% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $218.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Duke Realty Corp will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DRE shares. BTIG Research lowered shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Duke Realty in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.59.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

