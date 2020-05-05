Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICB) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $12.46

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICB) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.46 and traded as low as $12.12. Donegal Group shares last traded at $12.12, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

DGICB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet raised Donegal Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th.

Get Donegal Group alerts:

The company has a market cap of $349.70 million, a P/E ratio of 13.77 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.46.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $198.25 million during the quarter. Donegal Group had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 7.58%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a $0.132 dividend. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. This is a boost from Donegal Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Donegal Group stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICB) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Donegal Group were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 1.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Donegal Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:DGICB)

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, Commercial Lines of Insurance, and Investment in DFSC.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Donegal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donegal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.