DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DLH Holdings Corp. serves clients throughout the United States as a full-service provider of healthcare, logistics, and technical support services to DoD and Federal agencies. Its healthcare delivery solutions include professional services, such as case management, health and injury assessment, critical care, medical/surgical, emergency room/trauma center, counseling, behavioral health and trauma brain injury, medical systems analysis, and medical logistics, and allied support services in the areas of MRI technology, diagnostic sonography, phlebotomy, dosimetry, physical therapy, and pharmaceuticals. The company’s logistics and technical services include program and project management, systems engineering and applicable information technology services, integrated logistics support, training, equipment and non-tactical vehicle operations and maintenance, and facilities and shipyard support services. DLH Holdings Corp., formerly known as TeamStaff, Inc., is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DLHC. Noble Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $8.25 price objective on shares of DLH in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of DLH in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered DLH from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th.

DLHC opened at $5.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $65.08 million, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.49 and a 200-day moving average of $4.43. DLH has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $6.44.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $52.24 million for the quarter. DLH had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 13.54%. Equities analysts anticipate that DLH will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap acquired 7,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.37 per share, for a total transaction of $34,431.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 165,955 shares of company stock worth $757,372. Company insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in DLH by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 537,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 21,426 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in DLH by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 319,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its stake in DLH by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 212,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 62,334 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in DLH by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 122,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in DLH by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 97,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 20,274 shares in the last quarter. 57.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DLH Holdings Corp. provides healthcare and social services in the United States. It offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including case management, physical and behavioral health examinations, and medical administration and logistics services. The company also provides a range of human services and solutions, which consists of educational and environmental support services for the underserved children and youth comprising health, nutritional, parental, and behavioral services; and IT system architecture design, migration plan, and ongoing maintenance services.

