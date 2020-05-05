Diligent Investors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Diligent Investors LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,076 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for about 2.1% of Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 31.7% during the first quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Iowa State Bank increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.6% during the first quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 12,569 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 12.0% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 202,465 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $19,558,000 after acquiring an additional 21,627 shares during the last quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.7% during the first quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 51,159 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,942,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,914,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim downgraded Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $161.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.71.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $103.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.94. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The firm has a market cap of $190.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.08.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.