Digiwage Price Reaches $0.0004 on Exchanges (WAGE)

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 5th. Digiwage has a total market cap of $16,666.35 and $7.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digiwage coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. Over the last seven days, Digiwage has traded 14.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Digiwage alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00309881 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.92 or 0.00416167 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00013441 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00007493 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000409 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004920 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000073 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00001295 BTC.

Digiwage Coin Profile

Digiwage is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 coins and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 coins. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digiwage’s official website is coin.digiwage.org. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Digiwage

Digiwage can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digiwage directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digiwage should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digiwage using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digiwage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digiwage and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.