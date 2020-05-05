Digirad (NASDAQ:DRAD) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.33

Digirad Co. (NASDAQ:DRAD) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.33 and traded as low as $2.90. Digirad shares last traded at $2.96, with a volume of 26,845 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Digirad from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.33. The company has a market cap of $6.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 0.59.

Digirad (NASDAQ:DRAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $36.14 million during the quarter. Digirad had a negative net margin of 4.05% and a positive return on equity of 1.24%.

Digirad Company Profile (NASDAQ:DRAD)

Digirad Corporation provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Diagnostic Services, Mobile Healthcare, and Diagnostic Imaging. The Diagnostic Services segment provides nuclear and ultrasound imaging services to physicians who perform nuclear imaging, echocardiography, vascular or general ultrasound tests, imaging systems, radiopharmaceuticals, and licensing services.

