DEX (DEX) Price Reaches $0.0091 on Top Exchanges

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded up 7.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 5th. DEX has a market cap of $1.75 million and $213,470.00 worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEX token can currently be bought for $0.0091 or 0.00000103 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX and Coinbit. During the last seven days, DEX has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DEX alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002437 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011290 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $205.91 or 0.02319635 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00189177 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00066906 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00041619 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About DEX

DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 tokens. DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit . The official website for DEX is www.coinbit.co.kr

DEX Token Trading

DEX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbit and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.