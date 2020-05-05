DEWHURST/PAR VTG FPD 0.1 (LON:DWHT) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $973.70

DEWHURST/PAR VTG FPD 0.1 (LON:DWHT) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $973.70 and traded as low as $870.00. DEWHURST/PAR VTG FPD 0.1 shares last traded at $875.00, with a volume of 2,223 shares.

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 886.72 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 973.70. The company has a market cap of $28.96 million and a PE ratio of 7.53.

DEWHURST/PAR VTG FPD 0.1 Company Profile (LON:DWHT)

Dewhurst PLC manufactures and sells electrical components and control equipment for industrial and commercial capital goods in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Asia, Australia, and internationally. The company offers dot matrix displays, encoders and speech products, fixtures, hidden legends, indicators, key switches, keypads, lanterns and gongs, LCD displays, push buttons, switching products, touch panels, and wallraffs, as well as accessories, auxiliaries, destination controls, and transport products under the Dupar brand.

