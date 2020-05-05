Deutsche Bank Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND)

Deutsche Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Sidoti cut shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.14.

Shares of LIND stock opened at $6.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Lindblad Expeditions has a 1 year low of $3.01 and a 1 year high of $19.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.50 and a beta of 2.25.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. Lindblad Expeditions had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $75.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.70 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lindblad Expeditions will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark Ein bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.47 per share, for a total transaction of $223,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 247,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,104,729.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.02 per share, with a total value of $70,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,565.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 50.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LIND. ValueAct Holdings L.P. boosted its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 3,568,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,339,000 after buying an additional 707,930 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,561,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 1,318.1% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 330,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,404,000 after buying an additional 307,216 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 170.4% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 364,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,967,000 after buying an additional 229,980 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 377,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after buying an additional 165,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.58% of the company’s stock.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel services. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

