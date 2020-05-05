Desjardins Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for CI Financial Corp (TSE:CIX)

CI Financial Corp (TSE:CIX) – Equities researchers at Desjardins increased their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for CI Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 30th. Desjardins analyst G. Ho now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.60. Desjardins also issued estimates for CI Financial’s FY2020 earnings at $2.31 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.36 EPS.

Get CI Financial alerts:

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.63 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$534.70 million during the quarter.

CIX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank cut their target price on CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on CI Financial from C$29.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. TD Securities increased their price objective on CI Financial from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. CIBC increased their price objective on CI Financial from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

CIX opened at C$13.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.85, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.38. CI Financial has a 1-year low of C$10.53 and a 1-year high of C$25.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$19.76.

In other CI Financial news, Director William Thomas Holland sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.21, for a total transaction of C$2,646,693.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 289,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,302,856.15.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.