Deluxe (DLX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.20 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.19. Deluxe had a negative net margin of 9.95% and a positive return on equity of 38.42%. The business had revenue of $522.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. Deluxe’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Deluxe stock opened at $26.51 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 1.53. Deluxe has a twelve month low of $19.57 and a twelve month high of $54.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Deluxe’s payout ratio is 18.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deluxe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Sidoti cut their target price on Deluxe from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered their price target on Deluxe from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Deluxe Company Profile

Deluxe Corporation provides checks, forms, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides checks; printed forms, such as deposit tickets, billing forms, work orders, job proposals, purchase orders, invoices, and personnel forms, as well as computer forms and check registers; and accessories and other products comprising envelopes, office supplies, ink stamps, and labels, as well as checkbook covers.

