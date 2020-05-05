Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns, operates, acquires and constructs crude oil and refined products logistics and marketing assets. The company operates crude oil transportation pipelines, refined product pipelines, crude oil gathering system, and associated crude oil storage tanks. It also provides marketing services for refined products other than jet fuel and petroleum coke; and light products, operates light product terminals in Texas and Tennessee and offers terminalling services to independent third parties. Delek Logistics Partners, LP is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on DKL. ValuEngine upgraded Delek Logistics Partners from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Raymond James lowered Delek Logistics Partners from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Delek Logistics Partners from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Delek Logistics Partners from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Delek Logistics Partners stock opened at $18.43 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.34. The firm has a market cap of $449.31 million, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 2.85. Delek Logistics Partners has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $33.69.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $138.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.40 million. Delek Logistics Partners had a negative return on equity of 61.17% and a net margin of 15.18%. Research analysts anticipate that Delek Logistics Partners will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.32%. This is a boost from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 4th. Delek Logistics Partners’s payout ratio is presently 135.63%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 386.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners in the fourth quarter worth $22,372,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners in the fourth quarter worth $270,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 14,420 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,201 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

About Delek Logistics Partners

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Pipelines and Transportation, and Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling. The Pipelines and Transportation segment consists of assets, including pipelines and trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering and crude oil, intermediate and finished products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler and El Dorado refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

