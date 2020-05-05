DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday after Mizuho lowered their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $10.00. The stock had previously closed at $7.00, but opened at $7.85. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock. DCP Midstream shares last traded at $7.54, with a volume of 1,754,359 shares trading hands.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DCP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DCP Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Raymond James cut shares of DCP Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of DCP Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $26.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of DCP Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, R. F. Lafferty reduced their price objective on shares of DCP Midstream from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.73.

In other DCP Midstream news, President Don Baldridge acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.12 per share, for a total transaction of $61,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 20,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,616.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Richard A. Loving acquired 2,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.60 per share, with a total value of $33,215.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 107,425 shares of company stock valued at $820,863. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in DCP Midstream in the fourth quarter worth $630,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 943,984 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,118,000 after buying an additional 44,800 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 133.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 149,018 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after buying an additional 85,092 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 28,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 8,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 0.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 360,146 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,440,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.29% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 3.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.43). DCP Midstream had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Equities analysts expect that DCP Midstream LP will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); fractionating NGLs; and wholesale propane logistics.

