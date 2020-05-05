Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Daqo New Energy Corp. is engaged in the manufacture and sale of high-quality polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers. The polysilicon is further processed into ingots, wafers, cells and modules for solar power solutions. Daqo New Energy Corp., formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited, is headquartered in Wanzhou, The People’s Republic of China. “

Get Daqo New Energy alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Daqo New Energy from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Daqo New Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Daqo New Energy from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Daqo New Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.33.

Shares of Daqo New Energy stock opened at $48.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Daqo New Energy has a 1-year low of $30.75 and a 1-year high of $81.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $537.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.85.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $118.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.80 million. Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 6.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Daqo New Energy will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DQ. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Daqo New Energy by 160.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Daqo New Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Daqo New Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Daqo New Energy by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. 47.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon and wafers in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Polysilicon and Wafers. The company offers polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers who further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions.

Featured Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Daqo New Energy (DQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Daqo New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daqo New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.