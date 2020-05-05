Dakota Wealth Management Decreases Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Dakota Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 50.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,545 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 79,390 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hillman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.1% in the first quarter. Hillman Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,368 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,975,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.1% in the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 34,291 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 2,866 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 444,545 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $23,885,000 after purchasing an additional 46,973 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 760.9% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100,827 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,717,000 after purchasing an additional 89,115 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 214,847 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $11,544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on VZ. Nomura Securities reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, April 27th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen raised Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.44.

Shares of VZ opened at $56.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.53. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $48.84 and a one year high of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $232.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.48.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th were given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the cell phone carrier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

