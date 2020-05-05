CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary new medicines for important human diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, arhalofenate, is being developed for the treatment of gout. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is based in Newark, California. “

Get CymaBay Therapeutics alerts:

CBAY has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a hold rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. SVB Leerink restated a market perform rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $2.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a market perform rating to a buy rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CymaBay Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBAY opened at $1.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.39. CymaBay Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $13.32. The company has a quick ratio of 11.51, a current ratio of 11.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.04). As a group, equities analysts expect that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 280,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 16,303 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar, a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CymaBay Therapeutics (CBAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.