CVC CRED/NPV VTG FPD (LON:CCPG) Insider Mark R. Tucker Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

CVC CRED/NPV VTG FPD (LON:CCPG) insider Mark R. Tucker purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.92) per share, with a total value of £7,000 ($9,208.10).

Shares of CVC CRED/NPV VTG FPD stock opened at GBX 70.88 ($0.93) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 75.59 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 93.92. CVC CRED/NPV VTG FPD has a 1 year low of GBX 0.84 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 109.50 ($1.44).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a GBX 1.38 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th.

CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund of fund launched by Goldman Sachs International. The fund is managed by CVC Credit Partners Investment Management Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of Western Europe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies across diversified sectors.

