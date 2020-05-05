Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Rating Increased to B at TheStreet

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Cummins from $173.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Cummins from $176.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $125.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.40.
CMI stock opened at $153.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $140.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.08. Cummins has a one year low of $101.03 and a one year high of $186.73. The stock has a market cap of $23.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.15.
In other Cummins news, VP Mark J. Osowick sold 438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total transaction of $72,655.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,184.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 10,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.54, for a total value of $1,750,290.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,022,855.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,727,957. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 83.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Cummins
Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.
