Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Rating Increased to B at TheStreet

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Cummins from $173.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Cummins from $176.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $125.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.40.

Get Cummins alerts:

CMI stock opened at $153.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $140.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.08. Cummins has a one year low of $101.03 and a one year high of $186.73. The stock has a market cap of $23.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.15.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.00. Cummins had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cummins will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cummins news, VP Mark J. Osowick sold 438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total transaction of $72,655.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,184.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 10,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.54, for a total value of $1,750,290.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,022,855.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,727,957. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 83.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.