Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Stock Holdings Lessened by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 87.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,306 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Cummins were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Cummins by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,542,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,936,000 after buying an additional 76,432 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cummins by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 32,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,863,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC increased its holdings in Cummins by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 26,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,745,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Cummins by 133.8% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. 83.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cummins alerts:

CMI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Cummins from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cummins from $178.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cummins from $125.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Cummins from $173.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cummins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.40.

In other Cummins news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 10,447 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.54, for a total transaction of $1,750,290.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,022,855.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Mark J. Osowick sold 438 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total value of $72,655.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,184.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,727,957. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CMI opened at $153.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.15. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.03 and a 1-year high of $186.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $140.50 and a 200-day moving average of $164.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 9.34%. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Further Reading: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.