Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Trims Position in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) by 1.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,770 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in RPM International were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of RPM International by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,345 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of RPM International by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of RPM International by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 24,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of RPM International by 3.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of RPM International by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 91,573 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,583,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RPM shares. Bank of America lowered shares of RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of RPM International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of RPM International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of RPM International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of RPM International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RPM International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.38.

In other news, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.77, for a total value of $52,039.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RPM opened at $64.77 on Tuesday. RPM International Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.85 and a twelve month high of $77.47. The company has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.97.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. RPM International had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that RPM International Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 15th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.14%.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes.

