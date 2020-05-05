Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 104 Shares of ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,040 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ABIOMED were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in ABIOMED by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 422 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of ABIOMED by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of ABIOMED by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,511 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ABIOMED by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of ABIOMED by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 8,520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 98.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ABIOMED alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABMD. BTIG Research began coverage on ABIOMED in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of ABIOMED in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered ABIOMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ABIOMED from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered ABIOMED from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $220.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.40.

Shares of ABIOMED stock opened at $181.00 on Tuesday. ABIOMED, Inc. has a one year low of $119.01 and a one year high of $285.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.95, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.44.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.26). ABIOMED had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm had revenue of $206.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ABIOMED

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

Read More: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD).

Receive News & Ratings for ABIOMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABIOMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.