Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 1,025 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 34.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cohen Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, McCutchen Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $284.63 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $267.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $304.76. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $220.28 and a 1 year high of $340.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

