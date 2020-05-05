Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,381 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,577,175 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,817,936,000 after buying an additional 5,391,907 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,401,045 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $780,121,000 after buying an additional 511,218 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,983,541 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $277,049,000 after buying an additional 450,265 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,645,072 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $245,149,000 after buying an additional 137,234 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 189.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,404,325 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $223,265,000 after buying an additional 1,574,081 shares during the period. 96.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t purchased 4,750 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.23 per share, with a total value of $81,842.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,199.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice purchased 17,146 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.40 per share, for a total transaction of $486,946.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FANG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Roth Capital raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.48.

FANG opened at $42.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.71. Diamondback Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $14.55 and a 12 month high of $114.14.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.15. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $899.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $968.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

